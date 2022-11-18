New Bern Police Department Activates “Holiday Task Force”

The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.
The Holiday Task Force is intended to provide high visibility patrol to deter crime during the holiday season. The New Bern Police Department believes the operation will enhance ongoing enforcement efforts and send a message to the community that holiday crime is not welcome.
The New Bern Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season and offers the following safety tips:
- Plan your shopping routes wisely.
- Try to purchase expensive items such as electronics or very large items on your last stop so that you can avoid driving around with the items visible in your car.
- Do not leave valuables in your car – secure them in your trunk.
- Pay attention to your surroundings.
- Always lock your vehicle.
- Do not leave your vehicle running while unattended.
- Carry a limited number of credit cards and cash.
- Report any suspicious activity to the police.
- Do not buy more than you can carry. Plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.
- If you are shopping with children, make a plan to meet back in a specific location in case you are separated from each other.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Additional information can be found the New Bern Police Department’s website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.
By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.