New Bern Fire-Rescue Hosts Holiday Toy Drive and Holiday Event

New Bern Fire-Rescue is celebrating the holidays with a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive began Nov. 21 and lasts through Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fulfill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs.
Toy donation boxes have been set up at each of Fire-Rescue’s three stations, which are open 7 days a week for toy drop-offs. The public is welcome to participate by dropping of a new, unwrapped toy at any of the following locations:
Headquarters Station, 1401 Neuse Boulevard
Elizabeth Avenue, 3101 Elizabeth Avenue
Thurman Road, 800 W. Thurman Road
In addition to the toy drive, New Bern Fire-Rescue is hosting a special event on Friday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Families can visit the headquarters station on Neuse Boulevard, drop off a toy, and see Santa Claus! Santa will be set up in the parking lot on Fire-Rescue’s Christmas parade float. Kids and families are welcome to stop by, donate a toy, and say hello to Santa.
Monetary donations and pre-paid gift cards for angel tree recipients will also be accepted. All monetary donations will go to the 1845 Firefighters Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, for use during this holiday campaign.
By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer