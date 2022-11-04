New Bern Civic Theatre Presents THE PRODUCERS: A Mel Brooks Musical

Friday, November 4th is opening night at New Bern Civic Theatre’s production of THE PRODUCERS. This splashy, bawdy, irreverent musical comedy takes audiences on a tour of showbiz like nothing has before or since. Writer, Mel Brooks, cites that humor is healing – especially in the wake of great atrocity. With THE PRODUCERS, Brooks reduces the Third Reich to laughable. The show won 12 Tony Awards setting the record for the most Tony wins in Broadway history… yes, even more than HAMILTON. To quote Brooks, “I’ll accept bad taste in a minute, as long as there’s some great minds and performances.” That’s just what NBCT aims to deliver: bad taste, great minds and performances!
The Producers runs weekends Nov. 4 through 19. PG-13: Not meant for children or those easily offended by humor.
New Bern Civic Theatre is located at 414 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, online, or by calling 252-634-9057 or 252-633-0567.
By New Bern Civic Theatre