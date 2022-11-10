NC History Theater Presents “The Miscreants’ Christmas”

Father Christmas has been kidnapped! And it’s only a week ‘til Christmas! Facing disaster, Mother Christmas calls the Council of Fictional Christmas Characters to solve the crime in this comical Yuletide mystery spoof.
The North Carolina History Theater takes this bright Bill Hand comedy on the road just in time for the holiday season. Find The Miscreants Christmas Dec 7 and 17 at Carolina Home and Garden in Newport; Dec. 9 – 11 at The Old Theater in Oriental; Dec. 12 and 19 at the Harbour Pointe Grille and Bar in Fairfield Harbour; Dec. 14 at Havelock Senior Center (Open to seniors 50 and up) and Dec. 16 at Carolina Colours Pavilion.
With lively dialogue, plot twists and comic confrontations, this show is for everyone!
Mother Christmas, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Jack Frost, the heroes of O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi” and the strange little girl Want from Christmas Carol join forces to bring their Victorian-style Santa home again. Our course in this offering by Bill Hand, comedy ensues, complete with some acting opportunities for members of the audience. Characters wander the audience, answering questions about the crime and they get to take a crack at solving just what happened to Father Christmas.
By Kathy Morrison