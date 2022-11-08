NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots

November 8, 2022
Voting in River Bend NC
Polling Place in Town of River Bend, NC

People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.

Democratic Precinct Chair Dave Moazed explained what happened in an interview with New Bern Now.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections held a remote meeting pertaining to the voting issue at the polling place in the Town of River Bend at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 8. The emergency meeting was called pursuant to G.S. § 143-318.12(b)(3). General Council Paul Cox said, “Anyone who is in line by 7:30 p.m. will vote a regular official ballot, anyone who gets in line after 7:30 p.m. and by 7:55 p.m. will vote a provisional ballot.”

By Wendy Card, Editor

