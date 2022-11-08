My Big Dream Presents 2nd Annual Christmas Pop-Up Shop

My Big Dream will present the 2nd Annual My Big Dream Christmas Pop-Up Shop, taking place at Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore on Nov. 19, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
My Big Dream is proud to showcase and sell the Christmas product line-ornaments, door hangers and throw pillows. My Big Dream has also partnered with OneHope Wineries as a separate way of raising funds, 10% of all purchases made through OneHope Wineries will go back to My Big Dream.
My Big Dream is a local 501(c)(3) established in June 2021 in New Bern, NC. The mission of the organization is to create beautiful products with hope, love, and inclusion. My Big Dream brings caring and understanding to Friends with developmental and intellectual disabilities. In other words, it’s a place of purpose filled with love and hope, and we all deserve that! The goal is to one day be a full-time day program operating with a workshop, giftshop, cafe, and housing.
More information will be coming on mybigdream.us as it becomes available. Please contact Elizabeth Walker, founder, at 252-497-7440 with questions.
By Elizabeth Walker