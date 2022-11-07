More Than $215,000 in Grants Awarded by Craven County Community Foundation

The Craven County Community Foundation (CCCF) has awarded $216,770 in grants to programs supporting the local community.
The board of advisors granted:
- $5,000 to Abundant Life Community Services, Inc. for Duffyfield Resource Hub
- $3,500 to Atlantic Dance Theatre, Inc. for programming – Bringing Carolina Ballet to Craven County
- $8,210 to Backpack Blessings, Inc. for Holiday Blessings
- $5,000 to Carolina East Foundation for a patient assistance program for Craven County residents
- $11,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for a senior pharmacy program
- $4,000 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for family support for Craven County residents
- $15,000 to Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support and relocation assistance for victims of domestic violence
- $5,000 to Community Coalition Against Family Violence/Promise Place for emerging from COVID-19, strengthening leadership and core services
- $7,000 to Craven County Partners in Education for continuing growth as a Lighthouse School through the Leader in Me model
- $4,060 to Craven County Partners in Education for Reading Is Our Super Power
- $3,500 to Craven County Recreation and Parks Department for Creekside Park Zipline accessible surfacing
- $10,000 to Craven Literacy Council for Improving Lives Through Literacy
- $10,000 to Eastern Carolina Young Men’s Christian Association for Twin Rivers YMCA – Meeting the Needs of Our Community Through Inclusion
- $15,000 to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Inc. for nourishing families in Craven County
- $1,000 to Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail for programs and projects in Craven County
- $1,000 to Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines for Girl Scout leadership experience in Craven County
- $1,000 to Hesed Place for operations enhancement
- $1,000 to Made4Me, Inc. for the Making Abilities Possible Project
- $2,000 Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina for improving health outcomes for children with critical illnesses in Craven County
- $1,000 to New Bern District 3R Outreach Ministry for seniors’ mental health support
- $10,000 to New Bern Preservation Foundation, Inc. for interior restoration of King Solomon’s Lodge
- $2,000 to North Carolina History Theater for presentation of the play “Harriet Jacobs”
- $3,500 to the North Carolina Symphony for ensembles in the schools for Craven County students
- $3,500 to Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary for Craven County wildlife concerns and community involvement
- $5,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Craven County
- $9,000 to Public Radio East Foundation for general operating support
- $15,000 to Religious Community Services for their community kitchen
- $12,000 to Reviving Lives Ministries (RLM) of New Bern, Inc. for their 12-Step Residential Recovery Program
- $4,000 to Sound Rivers, Inc. for Craven County Schools: Restoration and Education (CCSRE)
- $3,000 to Special Olympics North Carolina for general operating support of Special Olympics North Carolina – Craven County
- $2,000 to Task Force Neuro for general operating support
- $7,500 to Tried By Fire, Inc. for general operating support of the Focusing on the Future for Justice-Involved Women
- $6,000 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Craven County
- $5,000 to Tryon Palace Foundation, Inc. for refurbishment of the playground at Tryon Palace
- $6,000 to Vanceboro Christian Help Center for general operating support
- $1,000 to Voices Together for VOICSS in Education – Craven County Schools
- $9,000 to Wash Away Unemployment, Inc. for general operating support
Funds for the grants came from CCCF’s community grantmaking fund, the Harry and Virginia Killian Charitable Endowment, the Richard Chapman Cleve Fund, the Brian Fisher Endowment, and the Daugherty Family Fund.
“These local organizations deserve our support,” said Jim Congleton, advisory board president of the Craven County Community Foundation. “These grants are an investment in our community’s future.”
CCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, CCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 1991, CCCF has provided more than $518,000 in grants to Craven County nonprofit programs.
Learn more about CCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation here. For further information about CCCF, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel.
Craven County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members
Advisory board members live and work in Craven County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Congleton, board members include Peter Moeller (vice president), Dan Roberts (secretary), Lee Knott (treasurer), Joseph Anderson, Susan Braaten, James C. Briley, Martha Cook, Charles Cushman, Marc Finlayson, Joseph Geiger, Brenda George, Pat Glasgow, Tyler Harris, John King Jr., Ed Mitchell, Gregory T. Peacock, Dan Pritchett, Jonathan Segal, Linda Staunch, Alice Tolson, Susan Ward, and Rex Willis.
By Amy Dominello Braun