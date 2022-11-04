Merry-time for Tots, Whales in NC, Indigenous People of NC Coast, Among Activities at Maritime Museum

Fall First Friday
Nov. 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Join the museum for the final fall “First Friday” art event where the museum hosts artists with a reception and presentation of their work. Meet Artist Vicki Mann, Jeweler Amy Hughes, and Greeting Cards and Gifts Artist Katie Sherman during November’s free drop-in reception, which is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The featured artists’ work will be available for purchase during the reception and all month at the Port of Call Museum Store.
Boatshop Bash
Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum hosts this annual fundraising party for members and the public. This event includes music, food, and live and silent auctions. For information or tickets, call (252) 728-2762.
Merry-time for Tots
Nov. 9, 10 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit the website.
Ocean Infants
Nov. 10, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit the website.
Whales in North Carolina Waters
Nov. 10, 11 a.m.
There are many species of whales that travel along North Carolina’s shores, sometimes even stranding on our beaches. This makes it ideal for scientists to study and promote the conservation and understanding of these endangered marine mammals. Join Museum Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster in the museum auditorium for a free presentation on the whales most frequently spotted off the coast of North Carolina, as well as some of his research related to field observations and strandings. Registration is not required.
Introduction to Wooden Boat Building
Nov. 12-13, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $180 ($162 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit the website.
Indigenous People of North Carolina’s Coast, circa 1700
Nov. 17, 11 a.m.
Humans inhabited the region well before any European explorers set foot on the land. How did these differing cultures coexist? Join Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly in the museum auditorium for a free presentation on the history of the indigenous people of the region, focusing on the early 18th century. Registration is not required.
By Cynthia A. Brown