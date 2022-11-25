Locations to Buy Live Christmas Trees in the Greater New Bern Area

Are you looking for a live Christmas tree? They are on sale at the following locations in the greater New Bern area:
The New Bern Civitan Club are selling trees and wreaths in the lot located at 3931 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Food Lion, 935 Hwy 70 East
New Bern Farm and Garden, 1309 Hwy 70 East
Lowes, 1400 Lowe’s Boulevard
Pinecone Home and Garden, 4136 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Tractor Supply, 3821 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Walmart, 3105 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Let us know if you are aware of other places and we’ll add them to the list. Questions or comments? Email us.
By Wendy Card, Editor