Knights of Columbus Hosted a Shrimp Boil Community Fundraiser

The Monsignor James R. Jones Council 3303 hosted a Shrimp Boil fundraiser on Oct. 28. This was one of many fundraisers the Knights of Columbus host annually to raise money to assist the community. This specific fundraiser raised money for the Operation LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) program, which financially assists people with intellectually disabilities and the Special Education teachers in our community. Additional funds raised are also set aside for other community programs, which require financial assistance.
By Bo Wernersbach