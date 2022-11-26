Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation

Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021.
Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies and a master’s degree in parks recreation and tourism management. She is a certified parks and recreation professional and a licensed therapeutic recreation specialist. She started working for the city originally in 2015. She previously served as a special project coordinator and special event coordinator.”
When asked to say a few words, she said, “I don’t have much to say. I’m pretty quiet but I’m thankful for the opportunity and I look forward to continuing working for this city and the department.”
By Wendy Card, Editor