Join Christ Episcopal Church for 23rd Annual Cookie Walk

Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd Annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison Center on 311 Middle Street on Dec. 10.
Doors open at 10 a.m. so come early to get the best selection.
Enjoy live music while you take in the sights and smells of the thousands of Homemade Cookies, Specialty Items and Party Platters for sale. Special Care has been taken to follow current food safety precautions so that everyone can have a safe, enjoyable shopping experience.
All proceeds from this event go to local charities.
Our mission as always is Helping Our Community, One Cookie at A Time.
If you have questions, contact Pam Miller at 252-631-1474 or send an email.
Submitted by: Pam Miller, Christ Episcopal Church