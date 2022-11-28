Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall.
Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic twist that will surely delight those with Irish and Scottish ancestry. For those unfamiliar with the Celtic style, you will learn quickly that the connections to our state’s Celtic heritage are strong.
Jennifer Licko is a North Carolina native who resides in Brazil after living in Scotland, Holland, Ireland, Canada, and many states throughout the USA. Her career has been extensively focused on the tradition of Celtic music and dance and sharing the culture through nonprofit educational programming work in schools and communities. In 2014, her critically acclaimed album ‘A Thousand Curses Upon Love’ won Celtic Album of the Year. She recently produced the new Highland Show featuring 26 Highland Dancers and musicians from all over the world, premiering in Boone, NC, during the Grandfather Mt. Highland Games. The show’s soundtrack, with music written by Jennifer, is up for several international awards.
Jennifer will be joined by Julian Lambertson and Zachary Leger on fiddle and guitar for the 2022 Celtic Christmas concert. Julian is most often seen playing fiddle with the international Celtic rock sensation Seven Nations while Zachary is often on tour with THE Chieftains.
“I can’t wait to return to New Bern, NC, to see the familiar faces of those who have been a part of my musical journey for many years. Returning to Cullman Hall feels like I’m coming home for the holidays.”
By Jennifer Licko