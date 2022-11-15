Ice Skating Rink Opening Soon at Union Point Park in New Bern

The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation is in the process of installing a portable ice-skating rink at Union Point Park with plans to open by Nov. 25, 2022, for its first holiday season.
The city’s Public Information Officer (PIO) Colleen Roberts provided answers to New Bern Now’s questions about the undertaking via email on Nov. 15.
The rink was purchased from KwikRink Synthetic Ice and is approximately 60 feet by 40 feet in size.
When asked who will fund the project, Roberts wrote, “The City used Parks & Recreation funds from fiscal year 2021-2022 to purchase the rink, in partnership with the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and Swiss Bear, Inc. for $41,920. That includes installation, training, operation, skates, etc”.
Admission will be $5 to skate for a 45-minute session. This includes skate fitting and rental.
The hours of operation:
Nov. 25, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Fridays from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Check the Parks & Recreation website and Facebook page for other times.
By Wendy Card, Editor