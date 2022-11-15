Gene Haas Foundation Awards $10K Scholarship Grant to Craven’s Computer-Integrated Machining Program

The Career Programs department at Craven Community College (Craven CC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. The funds will be used to support scholarships for students in the Computer-Integrated Machining program, as well as student competition teams.
“We are extremely honored to receive this grant for our manufacturing programs,” said Craven CC Computer-Integrated Machining instructor Alex Block. “Our students are being prepared to help fill the skills gap in our country. These funds will be used to ensure our students enter the workforce with the tools they need to succeed.”
Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, and small personal tools that may be required for the program. Up to $2,500 can also be used for sponsorship of a competition highlighting Craven CC’s CNC/Manufacturing program, such as SkillsUSA.
For more information on the college’s manufacturing programs, visit the Industrial Manufacturing page of Craven CC’s website.
About the Gene Haas Foundation
The Gene Haas Foundation was established in 1999 by Gene Haas, founder and owner of Haas Automation, Inc., to support the needs of the local community through grants to such local charities as the Boys and Girls Clubs, Food Share, Rescue Mission, and others.
Seeing a growing need for skilled manufacturing employees industry wide, the Foundation expanded its mission to include support for manufacturing training programs throughout North America and beyond. By providing scholarship grants, sponsoring individual and team CNC competitions, and partnering with the very best CNC training programs in the world, the Foundation helps expand the availability of high-quality manufacturing technology training worldwide.
The Gene Haas Foundation donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education and the community. In 2020, the Gene Haas Foundation provided more than $20 million in grants, bringing the total since inception to more than to $120 million.
By Holly Desrosier