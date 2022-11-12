Eastern Carolina YMCA Shows Appreciation to Military Families

Family time is a precious gift. This is especially true for military families who often find planning vacations a cumbersome task considering the complex schedules of active-duty life. Thanks to donor-advised funding and support from the Armed Services YMCA, 21 families were able to enjoy a weekend filled with family-centered fun at YMCA Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. This opportunity was extended to the families at no cost.
Fishing, archery, crafts, zip-lining, and water sports were just a few of the many activities that families enjoyed. On Saturday night, everyone gathered around a bonfire and roasted marshmallows for s’mores. Lodging and meals were provided in good old-fashioned camp style.
On Saturday, an appreciation lunch was held. Major Gen. Bob Dickerson, USMC retired shared words of appreciation for the service and sacrifice of both the military service members and their families.
Eastern Carolina Y President/CEO David Heggie shared the following statement. “Supporting our service men and women is part of our Y’s social responsibility. Our New River branch in Jacksonville and our Twin Rivers branch in New Bern are positioned perfectly to serve Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Camp Geiger, and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. We love our military, and we are here to serve them however we can.”
The Twin Rivers YMCA offers discounted membership rates for active-duty and veteran families. The New River YMCA provides discounted participation fees for youth programming. The Eastern Carolina YMCA’s two branch locations are affiliates of the Armed Services YMCA.
By Erin Langley