Deborah Cidboy Work on Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts in December

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Deborah Cidboy in the Director’s Gallery for the month of December. Deborah Cidboy is a local artist who specializes in portraiture with a unique twist. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the December ArtWalk from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Deborah Cidboy is a local artist who combines traditional portraiture with steam punk and fantasy elements to create unique portraits. Cidboy had little formal training and considered art more of a hobby for most of her life. When she retired in 2013, she realized her desire to create full time. Under the tutelage of several fine art teachers, she began exhibiting her work in galleries. In 2019, she moved to New Bern where she continues to create her unique portraiture. Her expressive birds and animals give a sense of story and humor to her paintings and her details draw the eye, beckoning the viewer to enter the worlds she creates.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron