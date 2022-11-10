Craven Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Mortgage Satisfactions

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is proud to announce that seven Habitat for Humanity of Craven County homeowners have made their final mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the “Fund for Humanity” which allows Habitat Craven County to continue to build affordable homes for qualified families. Sheila McDavid, Letice Noble, Jaequon Koonce, Cynthia Irving, Y’Lia R’Cam, Dianne Richardson, and Desiree Green have all contributed to the “Fund for Humanity” by satisfying their mortgage and will celebrate with a symbolic mortgage burning.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore is excited to be celebrating with these homeowners as they recently also satisfied their mortgage, allowing for the local affiliate to have additional funds that can be directed towards homeownership opportunities in Craven and Jones counties. Semantha Watkins, Homeowner Services Coordinator, states “COVID-19 interrupted numerous celebrations including our mortgage burning ceremony. Four of the seven homeowners satisfied their mortgage after the onset of COVID-19. I am excited to be a part of this journey to celebrate this amazing milestone with our homeowners and Affiliate staff.”
We hope that you will join us in celebration of this momentous accomplishment on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the JED Complex, 506 Third Avenue. We ask that if you are able to attend, kindly RSVP to Semantha Watkins, Homeowner Services Coordinator at 252-633-9599 x105 or via email.
By Buna Cumbie