Craven County Unofficial Election Results 2022

November 9, 2022

 

Exterior photo of Craven County Administration Building
Craven County Administration Building

U.S. Senate

Tedd Budd (R)                            21,928          59.55%

Cheri Beasley (D)                        13,998          38.02%

Shannon W. Bray (L)                   588               1.60%

Matthew Hoh (G)                         277               0.75%

Write-In                                       30                 0.08%

U.S. House of Representative District 03

Greg Murphy (R)                          23,052          62.83%

Barbara Gaskins (D)                   13,638     37.17%

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice – Seat 3

Richard Dietz (R)                          23,036          62.85%

Lucy Inman (D)                           13,618          37.15%

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice – Seat 5

Trey Allen (R)                              22,832          62.29%

Sam J. Ervin IV (D)                       13,820          37.71%

NC Supreme Court Appeals Judge – Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood (R)                    22,534          61.77%

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)  13,946          38.23%

NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 9

Donna Stroud (R)                         23,244          63.70%

Brad A. Salmon (D)                      13,243          36.30%

NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 10

John M. Tyson (R)                       22,800          62.52%

Gale Murray Adams (D)               13,668          37.48%

NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 11

Michael J. Stading (R)                  22,697          62.44%

Darren Jackson (D)                      13,654          37.56%

NC State Senate District 02

Jim Perry (R)                               26,116          100%

NC House District 003

Steve Tyson (R)                           23,669          100%

NC House District 013

Celeste Cairns                             2,602            60.74%

Katie Tomberlin                            1,682            39.26%

NC Supreme Court Judge District 3B – Seat 1

Bob Cherry (R)                            25,981          100%

District Attorney District 4

Scott Thomas (R)                         27,490          100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 1

Tom Mark (R)                              4,483            100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 2

Jason R. Jones (R)                      4,165            100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 3

Beatrice Smith (D)                       2,827            100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 4

ET Mitchell (R)                             5,002            100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 5

Shevel (Sherry) Hunt (R)              1,924            56.82%

Theron McCabe (D)                     1,462            43.18%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 6

Chadwick Howard (R)                  3,450            100%

Craven County Board of Commissioners District 7

Denny Bucher (R)                        4,278            63.81%

Jerry G. Monette (D)                    2,426            36.19%

Clerk of Superior Court

Lexanne Huffman (R)                   19,326          52.80%

Terri W. Sharp (D)                       17,277          47.20%

Craven County Sheriff

Chip Hughes (R)                          28,692          97.91%

Write-in                                        612               2.09%

Craven County Board of Education District 2

Scott Murphy (R)                          3,866            64.35%

Loren Gaitling Wilson (D)             2,142            35.65%

Craven County Board of Education District 4

Jennifer Dacey (R)                       2,958            50.66%

Victor Dove (D)                            2,881            49.34%

Craven County Board of Education District 6

Lauren Riggs Kitzinger (R)           3,284            100%

Craven County Board of Education District 1 (Unexpired)

Brent Manning                             24,201          98.84%

Write-in                                        534               2.16%

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

William C. (Will) Farmer               23,491          53.11%

Adam Fulcher                              20,372          46.06%

Write-in                                        371               0.84%

City of Havelock Mayor

Will Lewis                                    2,426            96.96%

Write-in                                        76                 3.04%

City of Havelock Commissioner

Tryone Cantley                            1,422          20.20%

Brenda K. Wilson                         1,254            17.82%

Karen Lewis                                 1,114            15.83%

Clinton Jones                               1,102            15.66%

Michele Leo                                 952               13.53%

James E. MacRoberts                  603               8.57%

Joshua Monnens                          450               6.39%

Write-in                                        141               2.00%

First Craven Sanitary District Board Member

Greg Holt                                     1,306            49.89%

Tommy Dunn                               1,284            49.05%

Write-in                                        28                 1.07%

Town of Bridgeton Mayor         

John R. Chittick                            104               93.69%

Write-in                                        7                   6.31%

Town of Bridgeton Commissioner

Randy Alexander                         93                 24.80%

Peggie Wilson                              77                 20.53%

Keith Tyndall                                75                 20.00%

Paul Tremblay                             70                 18.67%

Cynthia Williams                          55                 14.67%

Write-in                                        5                   1.33%

Town of Dover Mayor

Randy Mitchell                             94                 55.62%

J. Percy Wetherington                74                 43.79%

Write-in                                           1                   0.59%

Town of Dover Board of Commissioners

Theodore Bright                           102               14.43%

James Baker                                100               14.14%

Danny Moore                               95                 13.44%

Wilbert Crouell                             77                 10.89%

Bobby Pollard                              77                 10.89%

Diannia Bright                              70                 9.90%

Pamela Creel                               67                 9.48%

Kathy B. New                               57                 8.06%

Charles Barrow                            50                 7.07%

Write in                                        12                 1.70%

Town of River Bend Council Member

James Castranova                       723               19.84%

Buddy Sheffield                            698               19.15%

Jeffrey A. Weaver                        597               16.38%

Bud Van Slyke                             549               15.06%

Mike Repenning                           538               14.76%

Don Fogle                                    522               14.32%

Write-in                                        18                 0.49%

Town of River Bend Council Member (Unexpired term ending 2024

Barbara J. Maurer                        711               53.50%

Donna B. Ross                            608               45.75%

Write-in                                        10                 0.75%

Town of Trent Woods Mayor

Chuck Tyson                               2,144            97.99%

Write-in                                        44                 2.01%

Town of Trent Woods Commissioner

Dan Murphy                                 1,665            29.71%

Billy Joiner                                   1,537            27.43%

Shane Turney                              1,416            25.27%

Stephen Clayton                          945               16.86%

Write in                                        41                 0.73%

Party Affiliation: Democratic (D), Green (G), Libertarian (L) and Republican (R)

By Wendy Card, Editor

