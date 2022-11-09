Craven County Unofficial Election Results 2022

U.S. Senate
Tedd Budd (R) 21,928 59.55%
Cheri Beasley (D) 13,998 38.02%
Shannon W. Bray (L) 588 1.60%
Matthew Hoh (G) 277 0.75%
Write-In 30 0.08%
U.S. House of Representative District 03
Greg Murphy (R) 23,052 62.83%
Barbara Gaskins (D) 13,638 37.17%
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice – Seat 3
Richard Dietz (R) 23,036 62.85%
Lucy Inman (D) 13,618 37.15%
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice – Seat 5
Trey Allen (R) 22,832 62.29%
Sam J. Ervin IV (D) 13,820 37.71%
NC Supreme Court Appeals Judge – Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood (R) 22,534 61.77%
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D) 13,946 38.23%
NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 9
Donna Stroud (R) 23,244 63.70%
Brad A. Salmon (D) 13,243 36.30%
NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 10
John M. Tyson (R) 22,800 62.52%
Gale Murray Adams (D) 13,668 37.48%
NC Court of Appeals Judge – Seat 11
Michael J. Stading (R) 22,697 62.44%
Darren Jackson (D) 13,654 37.56%
NC State Senate District 02
Jim Perry (R) 26,116 100%
NC House District 003
Steve Tyson (R) 23,669 100%
NC House District 013
Celeste Cairns 2,602 60.74%
Katie Tomberlin 1,682 39.26%
NC Supreme Court Judge District 3B – Seat 1
Bob Cherry (R) 25,981 100%
District Attorney District 4
Scott Thomas (R) 27,490 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 1
Tom Mark (R) 4,483 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 2
Jason R. Jones (R) 4,165 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 3
Beatrice Smith (D) 2,827 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 4
ET Mitchell (R) 5,002 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 5
Shevel (Sherry) Hunt (R) 1,924 56.82%
Theron McCabe (D) 1,462 43.18%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 6
Chadwick Howard (R) 3,450 100%
Craven County Board of Commissioners District 7
Denny Bucher (R) 4,278 63.81%
Jerry G. Monette (D) 2,426 36.19%
Clerk of Superior Court
Lexanne Huffman (R) 19,326 52.80%
Terri W. Sharp (D) 17,277 47.20%
Craven County Sheriff
Chip Hughes (R) 28,692 97.91%
Write-in 612 2.09%
Craven County Board of Education District 2
Scott Murphy (R) 3,866 64.35%
Loren Gaitling Wilson (D) 2,142 35.65%
Craven County Board of Education District 4
Jennifer Dacey (R) 2,958 50.66%
Victor Dove (D) 2,881 49.34%
Craven County Board of Education District 6
Lauren Riggs Kitzinger (R) 3,284 100%
Craven County Board of Education District 1 (Unexpired)
Brent Manning 24,201 98.84%
Write-in 534 2.16%
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
William C. (Will) Farmer 23,491 53.11%
Adam Fulcher 20,372 46.06%
Write-in 371 0.84%
City of Havelock Mayor
Will Lewis 2,426 96.96%
Write-in 76 3.04%
City of Havelock Commissioner
Tryone Cantley 1,422 20.20%
Brenda K. Wilson 1,254 17.82%
Karen Lewis 1,114 15.83%
Clinton Jones 1,102 15.66%
Michele Leo 952 13.53%
James E. MacRoberts 603 8.57%
Joshua Monnens 450 6.39%
Write-in 141 2.00%
First Craven Sanitary District Board Member
Greg Holt 1,306 49.89%
Tommy Dunn 1,284 49.05%
Write-in 28 1.07%
Town of Bridgeton Mayor
John R. Chittick 104 93.69%
Write-in 7 6.31%
Town of Bridgeton Commissioner
Randy Alexander 93 24.80%
Peggie Wilson 77 20.53%
Keith Tyndall 75 20.00%
Paul Tremblay 70 18.67%
Cynthia Williams 55 14.67%
Write-in 5 1.33%
Town of Dover Mayor
Randy Mitchell 94 55.62%
J. Percy Wetherington 74 43.79%
Write-in 1 0.59%
Town of Dover Board of Commissioners
Theodore Bright 102 14.43%
James Baker 100 14.14%
Danny Moore 95 13.44%
Wilbert Crouell 77 10.89%
Bobby Pollard 77 10.89%
Diannia Bright 70 9.90%
Pamela Creel 67 9.48%
Kathy B. New 57 8.06%
Charles Barrow 50 7.07%
Write in 12 1.70%
Town of River Bend Council Member
James Castranova 723 19.84%
Buddy Sheffield 698 19.15%
Jeffrey A. Weaver 597 16.38%
Bud Van Slyke 549 15.06%
Mike Repenning 538 14.76%
Don Fogle 522 14.32%
Write-in 18 0.49%
Town of River Bend Council Member (Unexpired term ending 2024
Barbara J. Maurer 711 53.50%
Donna B. Ross 608 45.75%
Write-in 10 0.75%
Town of Trent Woods Mayor
Chuck Tyson 2,144 97.99%
Write-in 44 2.01%
Town of Trent Woods Commissioner
Dan Murphy 1,665 29.71%
Billy Joiner 1,537 27.43%
Shane Turney 1,416 25.27%
Stephen Clayton 945 16.86%
Write in 41 0.73%
Party Affiliation: Democratic (D), Green (G), Libertarian (L) and Republican (R)
Visit the NC State Board of Election website for details about each race.
Questions or comments? Email us.
By Wendy Card, Editor