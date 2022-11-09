Craven County Buildings Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light

Craven County announced the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, the Craven County Administration Building, the Craven County Courthouse and Craven County Veterans Services was illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Craven County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans, and their families, and the resources available to assist them at the county, state, and federal level.
“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, and at home,” said George Liner, Craven County Commissioner. “Those who risked, and sacrificed, their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families.”
Residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we are letting our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day from November 7 -13, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round and to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
Visit this site for more information and links to resources available to veterans.
By Amber Parker