Craven Community Chorus to Perform “Appalachian Christmas”

Craven Community Chorus presents “Appalachian Christmas,” under the direction of Philip Evancho. Accompaniment will be The Trent River Orchestra and pianist, Cheryl Arthur Kite. The chorus will perform “Appalachian Winter“ A Cantata for Christmas by Joseph M. Martin along with songs “Silent Night” by Dan Forrest, “Cold and Fugue Season” by J.S.Bach; arranged by Ellen Foncannon, “Christmas Day” by Gustaf Holst, and other Christmas songs to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Concert dates are Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10. Performances will be held in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College in New Bern. Tickets will be available at the Bank of the Arts, UPS Store, Fuller’s Music, Kitchen on Trent, Harris Teeter (New Bern locations) “VIC discount with purchase,” chorus members, and at the door (if available).
For more information contact Marilyn Davis at 252-670-0230. Visit us on Facebook.
By Marilyn Davis