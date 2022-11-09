Clutter Clearing 101 with Peggy Barnes at Coastal Women’s Forum Luncheon

Where do I start? How many times have we asked this question when organizing or clearing our homes and offices? Please join Coastal Women’s Forum on Nov. 16 to welcome The Cluttered Life Coach, Peggy Barnes, as she guides us along our clutter clearing journey.
Peggy is a certified professional organizer, life coach and speaker who has guided a wide variety of clients to strategically simplify their lives. She understands that we all need help organizing our physical and emotional “stuff” and learning how to navigate through our head to live a more peace-filled life.
Peggy is an engaging speaker who shares messages filled with hope and humor. She invites us to join her to learn some basics – some may surprise us – about clearing our clutter! She assures us that peace and freedom can be found under all the chaos!
To register and pay online, visit here.
By Michele Douglas