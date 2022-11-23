“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Focuses on Keeping Motorists Safe This Holiday Season

The New Bern Police Department is encouraging motorists to stay safe by buckling up as they travel this Thanksgiving holiday. The department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in increasing patrols to educate and enforce federal requirements for seatbelt use. The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign began on Nov. 21.
“We know many people will travel to see loved ones during the Thanksgiving holiday, and we want to keep you safe. And we know wearing seatbelts saves lives. So, make sure everyone in your vehicle buckles up before you get on the road,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher.
According to the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, 555 people have been killed and 1,150 people seriously injured in our state so far this year in crashes where drivers and/or passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer.
For more information about the Thanksgiving enforcement effort in New Bern, contact Sergeant M. Hargett at 252-672-4291.
By Captain David Daniels, Operations Commander