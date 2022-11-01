Celebrate Veterans Day by Observing the Annual Field of Flags Display

Members of the Floyd H. Auston Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886 will proudly honor the service and sacrifice of veterans of our community and America during the Field of Flags display.
This is an annual veteran and community event celebrating its eighth year. See the Field of Flags on Nov. 5 – 11 near the gazebo at the Union Point Park.
Last year Vietnam Veterans place over 1,080 flags in an orderly display. Each flag is unique as it has a small tag identifying the veteran by name and service information, which was provided by a loved one, fellow veteran or friend.
The flags are displayed in alphabetical groups and illuminated for night viewing. It is a silent Veterans Day event — a time for those that visit to reflect, appreciate, connect, and honor the men and women who served our nation.
You can honor your special veteran as flags will be available at the gazebo on Nov. 1 – 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.
For more information email Rick Miller or call 302-502-5268.
By Dobert Owsley