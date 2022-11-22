Celebrate Giving Tuesday During “Carry It Forward Event” on Nov. 29

Giving Tuesday started in a Manhattan apartment in 2012 and has grown into an international day of giving on Nov. 29. Locally, Tharesa Lee and Margaret Shields came up with the idea of New Bern Giv3 as part of the chamber of commerce’s nonprofit committee.
The initiative turned into an annual awareness campaign that united and showcased area charitable organizations in 2014.
It was rebranded in 2020 during the pandemic as “Carry it Forward: A Giving Tuesday Event” for the public to contribute to and meet members and volunteers of area nonprofit organizations.
This year’s event will start with an opening ceremony at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. at Union Point Park in Downtown New Bern. Participants can walk or drive-thru to drop off donations and get to know service/product providers.
As we reflect on the beginnings of this local movement; we hope our community will continue to support each other.
Tharesa Lee reminds us, “Time, talents and treasures; everyone has one, two or all three of them. Everybody can give.”
Comments or Questions? Send us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor