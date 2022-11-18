CarolinaEast Health System Employees Donate $409,010 to Aid Healthcare Needs in the Community

Due to the generosity of employees, thousands of dollars have been raised to help meet the healthcare needs within the community.
On Nov. 17, staff and volunteers of CarolinaEast Health Systems and CarolinaEast Foundation gathered in the lobby of the medical center to announce that the 2022-2023 Employee Campaign “Seasons of Growth” raised $409,010.
Jared Brinkley, executive director of CarolinaEast Foundation said CarolinaEast Health System provides 100 per cent of the overhead for the Foundation.
“I am rarely without words,” Brinkley said. “When I got the information the other day, I was left speechless. A lot of prayers will be answered with this number. We are so fortunate to be able to serve our community with the resources that our employees have given during this campaign.”
Brinkley added that they assisted 1309 patients this year and since 2018, they have served 5737 patients. He also said $294,000 was donated to local nonprofits and $51,000 in nursing scholarships were granted.
Michael Smith, president and CEO of Carolina East Health System said he is honored to cover the overhead for the Foundation.
“We know that every nickel of that money goes right back out into the community…where it belongs because there are a lot of people going through their own healthcare struggles,” he said. “That’s a great big number in a time when this is not a particularly kind economy. People dug deep and I cannot tell you how humbling it is to see a number like this.”
CarolinaEast Foundation’s Board of Directors will select local non-profit organizations will receive grants from the funds that were raised. A portion of the monies will also be distributed through the Foundation’s patient assistant program which aids patients within the organization’s five county service area.
For more information about the CarolinaEast Foundation, visit carolinaeastfoundation.com.
By Tina Adkins, Reporter