CarolinaEast Foundation Hosts Breakfast With Santa

The CarolinaEast Foundation will host their annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 3, 2022 at the Doubletree by Hilton New Bern Riverfront Hotel in New Bern. There are various seating times available for reservation, starting at 8 a.m. and final seating at 1 p.m., as well as multiple sponsorship opportunities.
The event includes a breakfast buffet, pictures with Santa, Christmas crafts, Kids-Only Gift Shop and much more, with all proceeds to benefit the CarolinaEast Foundation in support of our community’s healthcare needs. “Breakfast with Santa is a unique event that allows families to come together and enjoy the Christmas spirit, while also providing resources for the Foundation to help those on a medical journey,” said Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director.
This year’s event will also include special visits from certified therapy dogs participating in the Thera-Paws program at CarolinaEast Health System. Tickets are $25 per child and adult. To purchase tickets for the various seatings, visit CarolinaEast Foundation. To join businesses such as BSH Home Appliances, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Handcraft Linen Services as a sponsor of Breakfast with Santa, call 252-633-8247.
By Chelsea Robinson, Public Relations Specialist, CarolinaEast Health System