Candlelight Celebration, Jonkonnu, Chamber Music, Among Many Events Scheduled at Tryon Palace

Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center will be closed to the public in observance of the holidays, on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), Friday through Sunday, Dec. 23 – 25, and on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2023). However, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is much to do and enjoy at Tryon Palace with our numerous holiday events and activities for all ages!
Our Palace Decor Tours begin on Nov. 21, during the week leading to Thanksgiving, and our Historic Homes Decor Tours, on the week following. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the cooks in the Kitchen Office will be creating a Southern Colonial Thanksgiving. That Saturday, a New Bern puppet show will be presented in the NC History Center, and on Sunday, come Sip and Shop at the Museum Store. On the evening of Friday, December 2nd, the Chamber Music by Candlelight presents, an intimate evening with the Brierwood Ensemble performing a variety of classical and holiday pieces performed in the decorated Palace Council Room. Seating is limited, so get your tickets today. On Dec. 4, there will be a Kit Club Craft Day for kids to enjoy. Up through the last night of Candlelight there is a special holiday event or tour to enjoy every day!
The two nights of Candlelight, Dec. 10 and 17, have become infamous at Tryon Palace. This must-do holiday event includes a tour of the decorated Palace with costumed characters dancing and gossiping about the mysterious royal visitor. Other performances and activities during Candlelight include Fife and Drum performances, Jonkonnu, and under the big Performance Tent, old-time magic, and circus acts. Let’s not forget sharing a glass or two of wine or beer at the King’s Arms Tavern with friends and family or indulging on treats from Mistletoe Corner while shopping in our decked with gifts at our Craft and Garden Shop. Candlelight is magical event for all ages.
Now is the time to secure your tickets to our many wonderful holiday events. See our Calendar of Events for a complete listing. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ticket Desk at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern. For more information, visit Tryon Palace, or call 252-639-3524.
By Nancy Figiel