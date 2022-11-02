Budget, Parking Meters, Markers, Among Items on Board of Aldermen Agenda – Nov. 3

The City of New Bern Board of Aldermen Special Meeting – Retreat will be held on Nov. 03, 2022 starting at 12:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock Street.
12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. General Discussion and Overview of Retreat
12:50 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. Citywide Projects Update
– Public Utilities
– Electric & Water Resources
– Public Works
– Parks and Recreation
– General Administration
1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Financial Update
2:05 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Discuss Public Safety
2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Brief Recess
2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Discuss Downtown Parking
3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Review of Proposed Memorial Marker Policy
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Discuss Salary Study
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Agenda by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
View the meeting packet with details here and watch the meeting live on City 3 TV, City 3 TV Video on Demand, the City of New Bern’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
By Wendy Card, Editor