Budget, Parking Meters, Markers, Among Items on Board of Aldermen Agenda – Nov. 3

November 1, 2022
New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting - Sep 13. 2022 and Parking Meeting from upcoming meeting packet
New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – Sep 13. 2022 and Parking Meeting from upcoming meeting packet

The City of New Bern Board of Aldermen Special Meeting – Retreat will be held on Nov. 03, 2022 starting at 12:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock Street.

12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. General Discussion and Overview of Retreat

12:50 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.  Citywide Projects Update

– Public Utilities

– Electric & Water Resources

– Public Works

– Parks and Recreation

– General Administration

1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Financial Update

2:05 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Discuss Public Safety

2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Brief Recess

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Discuss Downtown Parking

3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Review of Proposed Memorial Marker Policy

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Discuss Salary Study

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Agenda by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk

View the meeting packet with details here and watch the meeting live on City 3 TV, City 3 TV Video on Demand, the City of New Bern’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design