Author Phyllis Jeffers-Coly Presents We Got Soul, We Can Heal

November 17, 2022

African American Lecture Series with Phyllis Jeffers-Coly

North Carolina native Phyllis Jeffers-Coly will read from and discuss her recently released book, We Got Soul; We Can Heal: Overcoming Racial Trauma through Leadership, Community and Resilience.

The author will talk on how using the idea of culture and SOUL synonymously can foster healing, and energy back into one’s own culture. She is an advocate for the celebrating ritual and ancestry in our lives, stressing that how our ancestors are tied to us individually promotes community interdependence, leading to a collective capacity for healing and restoration.

For more information, contact Sharon Bryant at 252-639-3592 or via email.

By Sharon Bryant

