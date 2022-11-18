Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting Agenda – Nov. 21

The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern.
1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:
Some years ago, the County transferred a lot in the CCIP to the Craven County Fireman’s Association, for use as a training facility to be constructed. Unfortunately, the property was never utilized as intended. Now, Craven Community College has requested a lease for that parcel and an adjoining parcel in order to utilize the parcels for first responder training. Included in your agenda packet as Attachment #1, is a copy of the proposed lease, which staff recommends the Commissioners approve. The lease has also been reviewed by the county attorney. The execution and delivery of the lease should be contingent upon receiving a signed deed from the Fireman’s Association, and that deed is in process.
Board Action: Approve lease, with execution and delivery contingent upon deeding of the subject property back to the County by the Fireman’s Association.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approve Minutes of Nov. 7, 2022 Regular Session
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of Nov. 7, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #2.A.
B. Tax Releases
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases shown in Attachment #2.B.
Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, submitted and explanation for the following releases:
The following three Taxpayers were Double-Billed:
1. Alliance Pancake Partners LLC, Account Number 109783, Bill Number 208656, 1,157.43. The new owner, 4438A LLC IHOP was correctly billed.
2. GPM Investments LLC, Account Number 102943, Bill Number 220525, $2,441.63
3. Investments LLC, Account Number 102943, Bill Number 220589, $1,797.91
C. Sheriff’s Office Donation Check – Budget Amendment
The Sheriff’s Office has received a donation check in the amount of $2,000 from a Craven County citizen. This check will be used towards the purchase of a variety of needed office items at the discretion of the Sheriff.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment $2.C, in the amount of $2,000.
D. Convention Center – Disposition of Damaged Property
Several years ago, a bear statue – “Cares Bear” – was donated to the County and has been located at the Convention Center since the initial donation. Unfortunately, the statue has been damaged beyond repair, and in turn staff requests that the Board (a) determine that the statue has no value; and (b) authorize staff to give the statue to local artist Sandy Bruno who may find some use for the damaged statue. Staff has consulted with the original donor who concurs with the transfer of the statue to Sandy Bruno.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
3. TAX – ADOPTION OF 2023 SCHEDULE OF VALUES, STANDARDS AND RULES: Leslie Young, Tax Administrator
In compliance with the North Carolina General Statute 105-317, the Board will be requested to adopt the Schedule of Values, Standards and Rules for our countywide Revaluation 2023, as presented at the Oct. 17, 2022 meeting.
A public hearing was held on Nov. 7, 2022 and a copy of the Schedule of Values, Standards and Rules for Revaluation 2023 has been available for public viewing in the Craven County Tax Office and the Craven County Manager’s Office, as well as on the Craven County website.
Board Action: Adopt 2023 Schedule of Values, Standards and Rules
4. SOCIAL SERVICES – LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (LIWHAP) FUNDING: Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director
Additional funding for LIWHAP, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program was developed using Federal funds to provide emergency assistance to low-income households to prevent disconnection or provide assistance with reconnection of drinking and wastewater services. There are three priority groups that will be served in this program:
Group 1: households that have had water services disconnected
Group 2: households that are in jeopardy of water services being disconnected, unless action is taken to prevent the disconnect
Group 3: households that have current water services bills and need assistance to maintain service
Funding will be available to each priority group 3 only after priority groups 1 and 2 have been served. Benefits will be made available through data matching, through being categorically eligible (essentially eligibility already determined for the period through another program in NCFAST for a public assistance program that would make them eligible for this program).
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #4, in the amount of $136,405.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment in the amount of $136,405.00; a roll call vote is required
5. PLANNING – REQUEST FOR ADDITION TO STATE MAINTAINED SECONDARY ROAD SYSTEM – PECAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION: Chad Strawn, Assistant Planning Director
The Board will be requested to adopt the standard SR2 Road Addition Resolution, approving Pecan Grove Court (815’) and Pecan Ridge Drive (470’) in the Pecan Ridge Subdivision to be turned over to the State of North Carolina for maintenance. The resolution, once passed, will be forwarded to NCDOT for their final consideration and acceptance of the roads to the State Maintenance System. A copy of the resolution and map of the subdivision is shown as Attachment #5.
Board Action: Approve the standard SR2 Road Addition Resolution
6. HEALTH: Scott Harrelson, Health Director
A. Updated Fees for Craven County Animal Shelter
After reviewing the complete list of fees for the Craven County Animal Shelter, it has been determined that there are some fees that to be adjusted. Provided in Attachment #6. A is a list of current fees and highlighted areas that the Craven County Animal Shelter would like to add, delete or adjust.
Board Action: Approve updated fees
B. CDC Covid-19 Vaccination Funding – Budget Amendment
The Craven County Health Department has received funding in order to continue with activities that focus on removing the barriers to accessing vaccines, increasing vaccine confidence, coordinating Covid-19 vaccine services and expanding its Covid-19 vaccination program. The vaccine will be distributed based on criteria identified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The Craven County Health Department has the capacity to scale distribution based on supply and demand of the vaccines and will ensure equitable access to all that want the vaccine.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #6.B, in the amount of $306,120.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment in the amount of $306,120.00; a roll call vote is needed
7. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending:
– Emergency Medical Services
– Fire Tax Commissioners (TWP 9)
– Havelock/Craven County Library Board
– Voluntary Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Current:
City of New Bern Board of Adjustment
ETJ appointment needed – (See Attachment #7.B)
Voluntary Ag District (District 1) – vacated by Ricky Harrison
Fire Tax Commissioners Board
– Rodney Russell (TWP 3 Dover) seeks reappointment
Craven County Recreational Advisory Council
– Bill Taylor seeks reappointment
Nursing Home Advisory Committee
– Norma Morra – does not wish to be reappointed
Regional Aging Advisory Committee
– Lavick Williams
Craven County Health Board
– Dwayne Alligood resigned – see Applicant
– Joseph Avolis for appointment to fill this vacated Engineer Seat (See Attachment #7.B.1)
– Adrienne Earle – seeks reappointment (Optometrist)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring
Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority
– Joe Fogleman
New Bern/Craven County Library Board
– Tere Otero
Craven County Health Board
– Kenneth Holton (Dentist)
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees
– William McCoy (TWP 3 Cove City)
– Stuart Blount (TWP 8 West New Bern)
8. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
9. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
10. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
11. CLOSED SESSION
12. COMMISSIONER’S TECHNOLOGY TRAINING: Steve Bennett, Information Technology Director
Submitted by: Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office