AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern

For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
This year’s show has some surprises in store. Two additional acts have been added to the program – Ultimate Airshows and GhostWriter Airshows. Pilots Rob Holland and Nathan Hammond, respectively, will take to the skies over New Bern adding more aviation creativity and stunts to this must-see event. Just like in previous years, the show will be narrated by an AeroShell team member on the ground who has the ability to talk to the pilots in real-time while they’re up in the air.
According to their website, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team was founded in 1984 and its pilots have extensive experience flying commercial and stunt planes. Their custom North American AT-6 Texan single engine aircraft are colorfully decorated and easy to spot in the sky. This year’s air show will include tricky single and group maneuvers including loops, rolls and bomb bursts.
The AeroShell Aerobatic Team participates in approximately two dozen air shows each year. For more information on the AeroShell team and this year’s additional acts, visit:
naat.net (AeroShell Aerobatic Team)
ultimateairshows.com/home (Ultimate Airshows/Rob Holland Aerosports)
ghostwriterairshows.com/ (GhostWriter Airshows)
Submitted by Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer