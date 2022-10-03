Women Build Week Provides Opportunity for Everyone to Get Involved

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County invites women to get involved during Women Build Week November 1- 5, 2022.
More than 18,000 women volunteers unite nationwide to build up their communities with Habitat homeowners.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is engaging groups of women to work together to build a Habitat home. During this year’s Women Build Week from November 1 – 5, 2022, we will raise money, raise awareness, and raise the roof!
The Women Build program is not about excluding men; it’s about including women and challenging them to help build stronger, safer communities in Craven County by providing a female-friendly work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together during the Women Build Week. This is an inclusive opportunity and is open to all gender identities.
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County encourages all women to volunteer—no construction skills or experience necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. To participate in Women Build Week, register at Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. For group participation contact: Buna Cumbie or call 252-633-9599 x104.
By Buna Cumbie