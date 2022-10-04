Visit Vietnam Veterans During MumFest to Honor those Who Served

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, New Bern welcomes veterans, their families, and the public to visit our booth during Mumfest.
We look forward to hearing your service experiences or sharing the memories of a veteran that served a grateful Nation.
Small American flags will be provided at the booth with a tag attached for visitors to note the name, service, and war period of your special veteran. In recognition and to honor our Veterans on Veterans Day, the flags will be displayed in a Field of Flags, and illuminated nightly, at Union Point Park Nov. 4 – 12.
For more information email us at vva886.org or leave a message at 252-296-1055.
Dobert Owsley, President, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, New Bern