Update on Repairs and Renovation Work at the Craven County Courthouse

Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges updated the Craven County Commissioners on the status of the Craven County Courthouse Rebuild Project during their board meeting on Sept. 19, 2022. He stated, Craven County was awarded $5 million from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund Grant for repairs and renovation work at the Craven County Courthouse in Nov. 2021.
Gene Hodges explained, the courthouse sustained damage from flooding during Hurricane Florence in 2018. The rebuild project is to renovate the old sheriff’s office and jail which is located on Craven Street. The building is attached to the historic courthouse, but he emphasized the renovations are on the annex only.
He said, “The next phase of this project will proceed with the entrance improvements to provide ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility to the courthouse property that includes the Emergency Operations Center and access to the second and third floors of the courthouse property. This phase of the project will effectively raise all the exit doors for this portion of the building above the flood plain, thus making the building more secure from natural disasters while improving the accessibility of the space. Additionally, a new secured covered area will be provided for transport of inmates for court related activities.”
The above concept drawing is what the new entrance to the courthouse will look like on Craven Street.
Hodges reiterated the project area is the old courthouse, old jail, and where the emergency operations center is located. He said the basement was inundated with over nine feet of water which flooded major infrastructure and building systems that need to operate the building. The project brings in brick masonry which will close off the area to prevent water from intruding in the future. The public access elevator was lost so the project will include adding an elevator inside. Stairs and a handicap ramp will lead visitors to the entrance for the Craven Street side of the building. He emphasized the work will be aesthetically pleasing.
Watch the video and look at the project plans on pages 173 – 177 of the agenda packet to get a full understand of the architectural plans.
Hodges requested the board approve an ordinance amendment and a budget amendment of $5,607,000; that includes $5 million for construction, $455,000 in architect and engineering fees and requested adding $152,000 to the project contingency budget.
Commissioner Mark motioned to approve Commissioner McCabe seconded his motion which carried in a 6-0 roll call vote. Commissioner E.T. Mitchell was excused.
In an email we asked the Assistant City Manager if the project had to be presented to the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). Gene Hodges responded, “The County will be subject to all required permitting and approvals including presenting the project before the HPC. This process has not started yet but should commence within the next month.”
By Wendy Card, Editor