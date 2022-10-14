Tryon Civitan Club Holds Peanut Butter Drive to Benefit RCS

The Tryon Civitan Club’s Annual Peanut Butter Drive to benefit Religious Community Services has begun and will go through Mid-November. Jelly is also welcome & needed, in addition to peanut butter.
This year has shown an increase of those in our community dealing with food insecurities. Over a twelve-month period, over 6,000 families made their way to RCS for emergency pantry assistance where they received a fourteen-day supply of food for their family.
Peanut Butter can be dropped off at Kitchen on the Trent, Piggly Wiggly on Simmons St., Piggly Wiggly on Tatum Dr., and The Emerald Golf & Country Club in Greenbrier.
With the support of our community and individuals, as well as local businesses, the Tryon Civitans hope to be able to deliver at least 1,000 jars of peanut butter this year along with several hundred jars of jelly!
For more information, please contact Tryon Civitan Member Pat Drake at 252-658-2098.
By Pat Drake