Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 6 – 9, 2022

Around Town
MumFest kicks off on October 8 and will continue through October 9. For a schedule of events, see their website.
National Spinning and Weaving Week continues through October 8 at Tryon Palace.
New Bern High School Bears at Northside High School in Jacksonville, 7 p.m., and West Craven Eagles at Farmville Central, 7 p.m.
Things to Do
7th: Dinner & Live Music on the River, 3:00 p.m., VFW Post 2514.
7th: Spooky Hatteras at Wine & Design, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 1910 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite E/F.
7th – 8th: Fall Heritage Plant Sale, Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens.
7th – 8th: “Fall in Love with the Y” 24-Hour Open House, 100 YMCA Lane.
7th – 9th: Fall Garden Lovers’ Weekend, Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens.
8th: Kitten and Dog Adoption Event, 11 a.m., PetSmart, 3007 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
8th: Boka Nina’s Food Truck, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Mickey Milligan’s Billiards, 3411 Trent Road.
8th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., 3100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
8th: Living History at Battlefield Park, 8:00 a.m., New Bern Battlefield Site.
8th: MumFest After Party, 7:30 p.m., New Bern Civic Theatre
9th: Fall Open House, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., The Gardens at Isaac Taylor, 228 Craven Street.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
David Blount at Persimmons Restaurant, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 100 Pollock Street
30 Second Records and Jasmine Tasty Thai, BrÜtopia, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 1201 US Highway 70 E
Friday
Wicked Junction at Tap That!, 7:30 p.m., 901 Pollock Street
Saturday
Bag-End at Crema Brew, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 914 Broad Street
Sunday
Hot Buttered Grits Re-Materialize at Tonic Parlor, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., 218 Middle Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 7 – Oct. 9, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Coastal Photo Club and Bernice Abraham is at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through January 31, 2023.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Oct. 9 at Kafer Park. Games start at 1:00 p.m.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Amsterdam (R), Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG), Bros (R), Smile (R), Superspreader: The Rise of #LETUSWORSHIP (PG13), Don’t Worry Darling (R), The Woman King (PG13), and DC League of Super-Pets (PG). Coming Soon: Halloween Ends (R) on October 14, and Black Adam (PG13) on October 21.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.