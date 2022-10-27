Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 27 – 30, 2022

Around Town
Previously delayed BBQ Chicken Dinner given by Berne Lodge No. 724 will take place on Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2100 South Glenburnie Road. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting charities.
List of Halloween Happenings starting tonight thru Oct. 31.
On Saturday, Stroll to the Polls starting at Broad and Queen Streets to the Craven County Board of Elections, 406 Craven Street starting at 9:45 a.m. The purpose of this stroll is to encourage voters to Get Out to Vote in the General Election and to remind voters that One-Stop Early Voting (Oct. 29 – Nov. 5) at four sites around Craven County. The Get Out To Vote event will also include food, music, chance to win prizes and get a free flu shot. This is a nonpartisan event where any person can learn about the election and their voting eligibility.
Things to Do
27th: Cattery Open House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road.
27th: Martin Luther King, Jr. Outreach Ministry Meet & Greet Reception, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Charlotte Rhone Cultural Center, 813 West Street.
27th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street.
29th: Colonial Capital Car Show, 8 a.m. in Belk parking lot of New Bern Mall.
29th: Bernin’ to the Beach Benefit Ride for Michael J. Fox Foundation, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 529 S. Front Street
29th: Open House, Felines First Veterinary Hospital, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4605 Old Cherry Point Road.
29th: Crystal Coast Band Classic, 8:30 a.m., Havelock High School at 101 Webb Boulevard in Havelock.
29th: Junior League of Greater New Bern Blood Drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., O’Marks Building Parking Lot.
29th: Engineering Spooktacular for Girl Scouts, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Craven CC STEM Center, 305 Cunningham Boulevard.
28th: Tribute to The Everly Brothers, Sean Altman is the Founder of Rockapella, Jack Skuller at 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College. Presented by Craven Concerts.
29th: The Backyard Bee’s Customer Appreciation Yard Sale with Gigi’s Snack Shack, 7 a.m., 2107 S. Glenburnie Road.
29th: New Bern Police Department Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Realo Drugs and Carolina Home Medical, 1301 Commerce Drive.
29th: Letters From Home, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., 203 South Front Street.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Shawn Mitchell at Tonic Parlor, 7 p.m., 218 Middle Street
30 Second Rocks at Attitudes Pub & Grille, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., 32 Shoreline Drive
Friday
The Conspiracy Band at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., 415 S. Front Street
Saturday
Dan Jam at Saltwater Grill, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., 1 Marina Road
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
Discover Tryon Palace: Life on the Lesser Stairs, Tryon Palace Front Gates, Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m.
Check out the exhibitions in the Main Gallery and Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through Jan. 31, 2023.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Oct. 9 at Kafer Park. Games start at 1 p.m.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Prey for the Devil (PG13), Black Adam (PG13), Ticket to Paradise (PG13), Halloween Ends (R), and Till (PG13). Coming Soon: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13) on November 11 and Strange World on November 23.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor