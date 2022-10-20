Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 20 – 23, 2022

Around Town
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It will take place in New Bern at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Union Point Park. Register here or call 919-432-5078 for more information.
New Bern High School Bears football team will play D.H. Conley Vikings on Friday at 7 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive in New Bern.
Things to Do
20th: Cattery Open House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road.
20th: Youth Big Band and Choir, 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-2109.
20th: – 22nd: Ghostwalk 2022 presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.
20th: Little Talks Lecture Series Featuring Karen Schaaf, 6 p.m., Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
21st: We Can Be Association’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, 5 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road.
21st – 22nd: MumFeast in Downtown New Bern.
21st – 22nd: Bee by the River Quilt Show at the Riverfront Convention Center.
22nd: River Bend Community Yard Sale, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
22nd: Red Caboose Library Annual Book Sale and Open House, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. inside the Municipal Building, 51 Shoreline Drive in River Bend.
22nd: Quilt Show, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Poor Charlies Flea Market & Antiques.
22nd: Antique and Classic Boat Show, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Blackbeard Sailing Club, 1215 Barkentine Drive.
22nd: All Hallows Eve at the Palace, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens, 610 Pollock Street.
22nd: Flag Retirement Ceremony by West Craven Air Force JROTC Cadets, 4 p.m., VFW Post 2514, 3850 Butler Road.
22nd: Monters Martin’s No Scare Family Night, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds. Call 609-280-8786.
22nd: Boomermania at RiverTowne Players, 7:30 p.m., 514 Hancock Street.
23rd: Sip ‘n Shop October Social Event, 1:00 p.m., Jenna’s Just-in Boutique, 2027 Glenburnie Road.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Mike Bramble at Freshwater Beer Company, 6:00 p.m., 904 Pollock Street
Seth Smith at Tonic Parlor, 7:30 p.m., 218 Middle Street
Friday
Brooke White and the Black Sheep at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 7:30 p.m., 901 Pollock Street
Saturday
Tom & Dahlin’ at Saltwater Grill at River Bend, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., 1 Marina Road
Cliff Hopkins at Crema Brew, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 914 Broad Street
Landon Benton at Sara’s Big Apple, 5:30 p.m., 1150 Broad Creek Road
Sunday
Juston Castellano at Persimmons Restaurant, 5:00 p.m., 100 Pollock Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Friday – October ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown New Bern.
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
Discover Tryon Palace: Life on the Lesser Stairs, Tryon Palace Front Gates, Oct. 20, 3:30 p.m.
Outlander: Storm of Rebellion at Tryon Palace, Oct. 15, 4:15 p.m.
Check out the exhibitions in the Main Gallery and Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through Jan. 31, 2023.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Oct. 9 at Kafer Park. Games start at 1 p.m.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Black Adam (PG13), Ticket to Paradise (PG13) and Halloween Ends (R). Coming Soon: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 and Strange World on November 23.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor