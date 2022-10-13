Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 13 – 16, 2022

Around Town
Join the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Craven County Unit 40 in remembering our Veterans with stopping by and receive a forget me not blue flower to wear on Friday in front of Nautical Coffee shop at 218 Middle Street from 5 p.m. – 7.p.m. and Saturday in front of Carolina Creations at 317 Pollock Street from 10 a.m. – 2.p.m.
New Bern High School Bears football team will play J.H. Rose Rampants on Friday at 7 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive in New Bern.
Things to Do
14th: Still & Street at New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., 400 Johnson Street.
14th – 16th: Big Book Sale at Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pinetree Drive. Presented by The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library.
14 – 16th: Disney’s Moana Jr., Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 3 p.m. at RiverTowne Players, 514 Hancock Street.
15th: 3rd Annual Dylan Quick Pediatric Cancer Awareness Coed Softball Tournament, 9 a.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road.
15th: Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
15th: Food Truck Warz Vendor Appreciate Day at Craven County Jaycees Fairgrounds, 12 p.m., 3700 US-70 West.
15th: Cedar Grove Cemetery Tour at 4 p.m. by the Earl of Craven Questers.
15th: Outlander: Storm of Revolution, 4:15 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
15th: NBSHS Class of 1987 35th Reunion at The Carolina Wedding Barn, 6:30 p.m., 325 Shoo Fly Road.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Karaoke at The Garage, 7 p.m., 1209 US Highway 70 East
Friday
MumFest concert opening for Jimmie Allen are Justin West and Paige King Johnson at Lawson Creek Park
Chocolate Chip & Company at Blackbeards Triple Play, 415 South Front Street
Saturday
Patrick Reid at Saltwater Grill in Riverbend, 1 Marina Road
Sunday
Clarence Coley at Bootleggers and Barrels, 7 p.m., 417 S. Front Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
Fall 2022 Meeting of The Historical Society of North Carolina at Cullman Performance Hall, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Outlander: Storm of Rebellion at Tryon Palace, Oct. 15, 4:15 p.m.
Check out the exhibitions in the Main Gallery and Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts. Call 252-638-2577.
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through Jan. 31, 2023.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League on Oct. 9 at Kafer Park. Games start at 1 p.m.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Halloween Ends (R), Amsterdam (R), Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG), Smile (R), Don’t Worry Darling (R), The Woman King (PG13), and DC League of Super-Pets (PG). Coming Soon: Black Adam (PG13) on Oct. 21.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.