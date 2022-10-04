The Sky’s the Limit with Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation

October 4, 2022

Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation

Please join us for Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation (ECAHF) Partners and Members Appreciation Night, “The Sky’s the Limit with ECAHF” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center. Experience a sampling of foods and beverages and participate in STEM activities from this year’s Summer Camp.

Can you design a “dropcopter” and land it in a targeted location? The competition may be fierce, but always friendly.

It’s going to be a night of fun, food, and networking!

Mark your calendar! RSVP at 252-444-4348 or email Pam Holder by October 4, 2022.

By Michelle Burgess

