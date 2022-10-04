The BEARS Perform at Saltwater Grill in River Bend

New Bern’s favorite vintage Rock & Roll Band will return to the Saltwater Grill in River Bend, Saturday October 8!
THE BEARS play your favorite songs the way you remember them, in a high-energy show bursting with harmony, humor, nostalgia, and hot licks. You can sit back and enjoy the show or trip the light fantastic on the dance floor! You can jam along with the band as one of the “Air Bears” or join the “Tijuana Kazoos”!
Who are THE BEARS?
- Janet Montero sings and plays bass, ocarina, and keyboard.
- Steve Latimer sings and plays guitar.
- Pat Engeman sings and plays the drums.
- Simon Spalding sings and plays bass and fiddle.
Saltwater Grill is at 1 Marina Road in River Bend. The music will start at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until 9:00 p.m. For reservations or information, call Saltwater Grill at 252-631-2742.
To learn more about THE BEARS or to book the band, contact Pat Engeman at 678-205-7309.
By Simon Spalding