Test Ride Coastal Cycle Share Bikes

October 18, 2022

CoastalCycleShareBike

We are Stephen and Maureen Clayton, proud owners and operators of Coastal Cycle Share. Coastal Cycle Share will be having its soft launch on Oct. 19, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Company located at 904 Pollock Street in New Bern. Bikes will be available during this time for a discounted rate to allow the general public to try out the bikes.

Come explore with us!

Coastal Cycle Share locations include:

  • Freshwater Beer Company (904 Pollock Street)
  • The Galley Store (300 East Front Street)
  • Beary the Hatchet (504 East Front Street)

All bikes will come with the following features:

  • 7-gear Shimano gearing with V-brakes.
  • Front basket
  • Safety Lights
  • Phone Holder

All bikes can be rented through the Movatic app that allows patrons to sign the waiver electronically and pay with a credit card.

For details visit this website.

By Stephen & Maureen Clayton

.

