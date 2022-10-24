Talented Performers Kick Off Exploration in the Arts Three-Concert Series

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts three-concert series. It will open with Collaborations, a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only musical event that will combine the talents of four New Bern performers, on Friday, Nov. 18.
Local musician Simon Spalding has invited Tracey Brenneman, as well as “Big Jim” and Kathleen Kohler, to join him in this evening of musical collaborations. Although well known throughout the community, these artists rarely have an opportunity to collaborate. That’s exactly what they’ll do, as we turn the Orringer Auditorium stage over to these four musicians to come together for an evening full of surprises.
Spalding performs locally with his wife, Sara, in Tuppence, the vintage Rock & Roll band The Bears, and in local musicals, including one for which he composed the score. In this concert, he performs on a variety of stringed instruments to present music he doesn’t usually get to perform, including some of his originals.
Brenneman performs with the touring band Second Helping, singing and playing keyboard and guitar. For this concert, she will present several of her original songs, accompanied by Spalding.
Jim Kohler has achieved legendary status as a performer of Chicago-style blues with his voice and guitar. He too has a musical side his usual audiences don’t often hear: In this concert, he will be joined by his wife, Kathleen, as well as Spalding, to present a selection of raucous Irish pub-style songs.
The show will close with some songs by all four performers.
Series performances include:
Collaborations: With Simon Spalding, featuring
Tracey Brenneman and Big Jim and Kathleen Kohler
Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $20/Students $10
Carolina Ballet: Behind the Curtain and on the Stage
Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. and
Saturday, February 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $25/Students $15
NC Baroque Orchestra: A Stranger in a Strange Land
Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $20/Students $10
All performances will take place in Orringer Auditorium on Craven CC’s New Bern Campus. Series tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for students. Individual and series tickets are now available for all three performances online or by calling 252-633-2618.
By Holly Desrosier