Submit Nominations for New Bern Historic Preservation Award

The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of New Bern has partnered with the New Bern Historical Society and the New Bern Preservation Foundation to introduce a new annual award: the New Bern Historic Preservation Award. The award recognizes a project of excellence in historic preservation, restoration, rehabilitation or the interpretation of the City’s, State’s, and/or Nation’s recommendations or guidelines. Entries are due by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
New Bern’s historic districts in downtown and Riverside are invited to participate. Nominations can be made in the following categories: Residential, Commercial, and Institutional. The project should demonstrate exemplary stewardship in historical, architectural, and/or cultural heritage. Additional evaluation criteria is as follows:
- Only the exterior of a building or property will be considered. The building interior is not subject to review.
- Nominations will be evaluated on the basis of one or more of the following:
- The preservation of historic buildings through sensitive renovations, repairs, and/or compatible building additions.
- The positive impact on the community or other historic resources.
- Overall quality of the renovation/repair.
- The project’s ability to serve as an example for other historic preservation projects.
To complete an application for an historic property, click here to print/download the nomination packet. Only complete nomination packets will be considered. If you’re nominating yours or someone else’s property, make sure you’ve included in the packet the application and nomination forms and approximately 10-15 photographs (in digital format and at least 1MB in size), with before and after photos. As an option, entries can also include any relevant publications, news clippings, or supplemental information.
Nominations can be submitted via email (see below), by mail, or in-person to:
City of New Bern
Development Services Department
Attn: New Bern Historic Preservation Award
303 First Street
New Bern, NC 28560
To submit nominations online, or if you have additional questions, email Historic Preservation Commission Administrator, Matt Schelly, or contact him by calling 252-639-7583.
Nominations will be reviewed and judged by a volunteer committee comprised of representatives from all three partnership organizations. Then, the award will be given for the first time at the end of this year. A formal date will be announced later.
“New Bern’s historic districts are a huge part of the appeal of our city,” said Matt Schelly. “They are a tourist destination unto their own and remind us every day of a bygone era. Owners and residents within these districts have lovingly restored and protected these investments for centuries. We’re excited to recognize these properties that play an essential role in our strong sense of community.”
As a reminder, all nominations are due by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
By Colleen Roberts