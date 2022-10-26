Singer Mary Mikels to Perform “Broadway Favorites & More”

Singer Mary Mikels will be performing “Broadway Favorites & More” during a concert hosted by RiverTowne Players on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Theatre located at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, NC.
The one-hour performance will feature classic show tunes from Les Misérables, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and more. She will also sing well-known Christian pieces to conclude the concert. Her “imitations” and surprises between songs are sure to delight the residents. She will tell a little about herself in the program, as well as her response to being born totally blind.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online here.
Born totally blind and with a hearing loss in her left ear, Mary Mikels is a soprano, and has been singing nearly her whole life. After graduating from Sanderson High School in Raleigh in 2017, Mary received her Associate of Arts degree with honors from Wake Technical Community College in 2021.
She was delighted to be selected by the North Carolina Master Chorale in 2017-2018, the official chorus of the North Carolina Symphony. She was also honored to be a featured soloist twice with The Tenors. Mikels became a finalist in the National Blind Idol Competition. In 2018, she was selected in the first-round competition for American Idol©️.
After graduation, Mary Mikels began a vocation of vocal performance and now devotes her time to singing nearly exclusively in retirement communities, which she adores. She can be found on her website and on social media under the name Blind Notes Music.
Her CDs will be available for sale at the conclusion of the program featuring many of the songs from the concert, as well as other popular show tunes.
Mary Mikels joined the Podsquad on Oct. 6, 2022. Watch/listen to the interview here:
Information provided by Juana Mikels, Mary’s Mother and edited by Wendy Card