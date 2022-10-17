Send Your Announcements to be Included in New Bern’s New Newspaper

New Bern Now is working on the only local independent print and digital newspaper with a focus on the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.
As a multi-media company, the newspaper will be another way for people to consume news.
Currently, nonprofits, businesses, and individual send us information. It’s published on NewBernNow.com as an article with a photo and/or event listing on the community calendar. The article is shared on our social media platforms. It is sent to New Bern Bulletin email subscribers (Monday – Friday). And we may talk about it during Talk New Bern with the Podsquad video/podcast/radio show.
We have unique and affordable advertising opportunities. Contact us by Oct. 24 if you want to advertise.
Be part of the process by researching, writing, taking pictures/video, join the Podsquad, or become a citizen journalist!
Send us your announcements, event information, and articles by 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 to be considered for publishing in the first edition.
We’ve narrowed down the title to New Bern Now — Navigator, Times, or Independent. What do you think?
Thanks to everyone who has supported our efforts over the years, we appreciate you!
Questions or Comments? Email us.
By Wendy Card, Editor