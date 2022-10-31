See How the Magic Gets Made during New Bern Artists Studio Tour

October 30, 2022

New Bern Artists Studio Tour 2022

Artists from all over New Bern will open the doors to their studios and give people a glimpse of how they create their work on Nov. 5. The tour is self-guided – you can stop by as many studios as you want, and it’s completely free and family-friendly. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifty artists – painters, potters, photographers, quilters, jewelers, plus those who work with glass, textiles, and wood – will have their works on display. Many will also be doing demos and showing works in progress. Rarely does the public have a chance to see behind the curtain like this and have one-to-one conversations about the artist’s process.

It’s easy to plan your route. At the website newbernartists.com, you can learn more about each artist, download a printable map, or link to the navigable Google map.

The full-color brochure is now available at many locations throughout New Bern. Pick-up locations for the brochure are listed on the website. On the day of the tour, signs will help direct visitors to each studio door.

2022 New Bern Studio Tour Artists

• Leslie Anthony, oil painter
• Annalee Ash, landscape artist
• Shawn Bradley, furniture designer
• Sandy Bruno, painter & pyrographer (withdrawn from tour)
• Floyd Bullock, quilter
• Chris Carroll, portrait artist
• Susan Cheatham, plein air painter
• Sherry Clark, animal portraiture
• Beth Conley, mixed-media artist
• Audrey Cushman, plein air painter
• Jill Eberle, figurative oil painter
• Brenda Gear, mixed-media artist
• William Gehlert, outdoor painter
• Gary Gowans, figurative/landscape artist
• Paula Hissett, weaver
• Donna Hodgins, nature photographer
• Ann Marie Hodrick, jewelry artist
• Jane Horner, painting & sculptor
• Cory Hunter, sea-glass jeweler
• George Hunter, landscape/ still life painter
• Noreen Jekel, painter & photographer
• Wendy Johnson, lampwork artist
• Karla Kulp, gourd artist
• Julie Larick, oil painter
• Ben Lindemann, aerial photographer
• Heide Lock, Oil painter
• Shelly Mathiot, potter
• Eleanor McArver, impressionistic painter
• Scotty McCarty, jewelry artist
• Carol More, collage artist
• Cindy Polo, plein air painter
• Christine Provard, watercolor artist
• Karen Rawson, oil painter
• Karen Noll Schaaf, watercolor artist
• Belinda Scheber, watercolor artist
• Jeffrey Sherman, photographer
• Donna Slade, colored pencil artist
• David Slyck, mixed media artist
• Patty Smithwick, silverplate jeweler
• Elizabeth Spencer, wood sculptor
• Joyce Stratton, mixed-media artist
• Linda Sura, weaver
• Sally Sutton, landscape painter
• Pat Tenza, pottery artist (withdrawn from tour)
• Catherine Thornton, sculptor & painter
• Vicki Vitale, miniature painter
• Michaelé Rose Watson, glass & clay artist
• Ginger Wernersbach, oil painter
• Martha Williams, mixed-media artist

By Karen Noll Schaaf



