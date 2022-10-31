See How the Magic Gets Made during New Bern Artists Studio Tour

Artists from all over New Bern will open the doors to their studios and give people a glimpse of how they create their work on Nov. 5. The tour is self-guided – you can stop by as many studios as you want, and it’s completely free and family-friendly. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifty artists – painters, potters, photographers, quilters, jewelers, plus those who work with glass, textiles, and wood – will have their works on display. Many will also be doing demos and showing works in progress. Rarely does the public have a chance to see behind the curtain like this and have one-to-one conversations about the artist’s process.
It’s easy to plan your route. At the website newbernartists.com, you can learn more about each artist, download a printable map, or link to the navigable Google map.
The full-color brochure is now available at many locations throughout New Bern. Pick-up locations for the brochure are listed on the website. On the day of the tour, signs will help direct visitors to each studio door.
2022 New Bern Studio Tour Artists
• Leslie Anthony, oil painter
• Annalee Ash, landscape artist
• Shawn Bradley, furniture designer
• Sandy Bruno, painter & pyrographer (withdrawn from tour)
• Floyd Bullock, quilter
• Chris Carroll, portrait artist
• Susan Cheatham, plein air painter
• Sherry Clark, animal portraiture
• Beth Conley, mixed-media artist
• Audrey Cushman, plein air painter
• Jill Eberle, figurative oil painter
• Brenda Gear, mixed-media artist
• William Gehlert, outdoor painter
• Gary Gowans, figurative/landscape artist
• Paula Hissett, weaver
• Donna Hodgins, nature photographer
• Ann Marie Hodrick, jewelry artist
• Jane Horner, painting & sculptor
• Cory Hunter, sea-glass jeweler
• George Hunter, landscape/ still life painter
• Noreen Jekel, painter & photographer
• Wendy Johnson, lampwork artist
• Karla Kulp, gourd artist
• Julie Larick, oil painter
• Ben Lindemann, aerial photographer
• Heide Lock, Oil painter
• Shelly Mathiot, potter
• Eleanor McArver, impressionistic painter
• Scotty McCarty, jewelry artist
• Carol More, collage artist
• Cindy Polo, plein air painter
• Christine Provard, watercolor artist
• Karen Rawson, oil painter
• Karen Noll Schaaf, watercolor artist
• Belinda Scheber, watercolor artist
• Jeffrey Sherman, photographer
• Donna Slade, colored pencil artist
• David Slyck, mixed media artist
• Patty Smithwick, silverplate jeweler
• Elizabeth Spencer, wood sculptor
• Joyce Stratton, mixed-media artist
• Linda Sura, weaver
• Sally Sutton, landscape painter
• Pat Tenza, pottery artist (withdrawn from tour)
• Catherine Thornton, sculptor & painter
• Vicki Vitale, miniature painter
• Michaelé Rose Watson, glass & clay artist
• Ginger Wernersbach, oil painter
• Martha Williams, mixed-media artist
By Karen Noll Schaaf