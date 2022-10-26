Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance

Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans.
Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031. General admission is $30. “Mingle with the Stars” at 6 p.m. for $100 per individual or $150 per couple. Includes Hors D’oeuvres and beverages.
The Scottish Rite Masons of North Carolina present this performance for the benefit of NC RiteCare; dedicated to better speech and hearing for all the children of North Carolina.
By Scottish Rite New Bern