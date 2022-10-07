Science Wizard David Hagerman Performed at Roger Bell New Tech Academy

Master magician David Hagerman performed his science-based magical wizardry at today, Oct. 7, 2022 at Roger Bell New Tech Academy in Havelock, NC.
Hagerman travels the US inspiring children to pursue futures with math and science through his edutainment magic show. His science and math-based shows make kids hungry for knowledge in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields.
“Technically, I’m a real modern-day wizard, using science and math to achieve illusions,” said Hagerman. “Through my spectacle and performance, my real goal is to wow and inspire kids to consider science and mathematics as a future. It can be hard to get kids excited about STEM fields today and considering that science and technology are our future right now, through wizardry, I am happy to show them the awe and wonder behind the numbers and formulas.” Performing a full-fledged science show that incorporates magical elements, Hagerman demonstrates visual science that stands on its own without the help and support of magic.
Cognizant of the fact that children’s attention is sparing and fleeting, Hagerman delves into the importance of entertainment for really piquing children’s interest.
“My show is designed to be one of the most entertaining live performances that students will ever see related to science,” said Hagerman. “By the end of the act, students will not even realize they have learned a considerable amount of science during their entertainment enjoyment. I look forward to sharing my performance art with the students at Cusick School District this month.” Similar shows to Hagerman’s have demonstrated a 33% increase in test scores for the children attending the spectacle. (Science in the Movies)
Known as the world’s most secretive magician, Hagerman works hard to protect magic’s secrets as the rise of smart devices and Internet tears down the mysticism behind the performance.
Visit SchoolScienceAssemblies.com for more information or to contact Hagerman regarding a school or educational institution performance opportunity.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools